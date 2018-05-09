Looking at the Ravens' depth chart on defense and special teams

With both the draft class and the college free-agent class on board and the rookie minicamp over, this seems like a good time to look at the Ravens’ projected depth chart before organized team activities start in a couple of weeks.

Today, we’ll look at defense and special teams. Yesterday, we examined the offense.

DEFENSE

Rush linebacker: Terrell Suggs, Za’Darius Smith, Tim Williams

Comments: Suggs returns for his 16th season and remains the Ravens’ top pass-rushing threat. The Ravens have enough depth at outside linebacker that they don’t need Suggs to play as many snaps as he has in the past, but it’s tough taking him off the field because he plays the run well, too. Smith will move inside on certain passing downs. Williams is going to have to earn his snaps by how he plays in the preseason. He had no sacks while playing only eight games last year.

Strong-side linebacker: Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser, Myles Humphrey

Comments: The Ravens believe Judon has Pro Bowl potential. In his second season, he had eight sacks. Bowser seemed to hit a rookie wall last year after getting off to a decent start. Like Williams, the Ravens need him to emerge as a more consistent pass-rushing presence. With Suggs, Smith and Judon entrenched in their roles, Bowser has to be productive in the snaps he gets. Humphrey, who was signed Monday, had 40 sacks in four seasons at Shepherd.

Defensive end: Brent Urban, Chris Wormley, Bronson Kaufusi, Zach Sieler, Christian LaCouture

Comments: Urban appeared to be on his way to breaking out last year when he suffered a season-ending foot injury. He re-signed with the team, but it isn’t clear whether he’ll be full go in time for training camp. Wormley, a third-round pick in 2017, didn’t distinguish himself in limited opportunities last year. This is a big training camp for him. Kaufusi, a third-rounder in 2016, has played in just three games in two years, and his roster spot is hardly secure. A seventh-rounder this year, Sieler is a developmental prospect.

Defensive tackle: Brandon Williams, Willie Henry, Patrick Ricard

Comments: The Ravens figure to move to around their interior personnel and that includes Williams possibly playing nose tackle as well. When Williams missed time last year with a toe injury, the Ravens struggled mightily to stop the run. Henry was a pleasant surprise last year with 3 ½ sacks and two fumble recoveries in 14 games. With the Ravens prioritizing getting an interior pass rush, Henry figures to have a significant role in 2018. If Ricard makes the team, it would likely be because the Ravens view him as their best option at fullback.

Nose tackle: Michael Pierce, Carl Davis

Comments: After a strong rookie season, Pierce just didn’t seem to make as consistent of an impact in his sophomore campaign. The Ravens would benefit greatly if he gets a bigger push inside. Davis, who had offseason shoulder surgery, has been used at three spots along the defensive line. He’ll likely be part of the defensive line rotation.

CAPTION Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Albert McClellan, Alvin Jones

Comments: Mosley, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, might be the guy the Ravens can least afford to lose to injury because the drop-off with his replacement would be immense. If he went down, the Ravens would likely move Patrick Onwuasor to middle linebacker. McClellan, who is returning from a torn ACL last summer, justifies his roster spot not only with his special teams play, but also with his ability to play four linebacker positions.

Weak-side linebacker: Patrick Onwuasor, Kamalei Correa, Kenny Young, Bam Bradley

Comments: Onwuasor ultimately beat out Correa, a second-round pick in 2016, for starting weak-side linebacker last season. The converted safety made some strides last year, but the position remains a bit unsettled. The Ravens haven’t given up on Correa. They drafted Young in the fourth round, and the former UCLA Bruin has the athleticism to make the transition. Then there’s Bradley, who was pushing for playing time at linebacker last season when he tore up his knee in Week 2.

Outside cornerback: Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Robert Nelson

Comments: Smith enters training camp as one of the Ravens’ biggest injury concerns. He tore his Achilles tendon in December and while coach John Harbaugh said he expects Smith to be ready, that’s hardly a sure thing. If Smith isn’t ready for Week 1, the Ravens would start Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey on the outside. Barring injuries at the position, Averett, a fourth-round pick, will likely see his biggest role on special teams. Jean-Baptiste and Nelson are long shots to stick.