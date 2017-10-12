Ravens defense saw enough of Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky to be impressed

C.J. Mosley said he watched only a little bit of the Chicago Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, but the Ravens middle linebacker apparently caught enough to be impressed with Chicago rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his NFL debut.

“He’s a mobile quarterback, and that’s always dangerous against a team like us,” Mosley said prior to Wednesday’s practice. “We like to show different things and bring pressure, and we’ve got to do a good job of doing our best to try to keep him contained.”

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Trubisky, the second overall pick in April’s draft who will lead the Bears into M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, completed just 12 of 25 passes for 128 yards, lost the ball after getting sacked, and tossed a costly interception that contributed to Minnesota’s game-winning field goal. But he carried the ball three times for 22 yards and extended a play long enough to connect with tight end Zach Miller for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens dealt with an athletic quarterback in E.J. Manuel in a 30-17 victory on Sunday. Manuel scrambled two times for 15 yards and bought enough time with his legs to loft a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the second quarter.

“We’ve got to plaster our coverage,” free safety Tony Jefferson said. “Once he starts rolling out, forget looking at the quarterback. We’ve got to get eyes on our man because that’s how he makes his plays.”

Still, the Ravens have never lost in 11 meetings against opposing rookie quarterbacks in the regular season and postseason at M&T Bank Stadium since 2008. Those quarterbacks threw just four touchdown passes against 18 interceptions and 31 sacks.

While citing the ability of the team’s fan base to make play-calling difficult for opponents, coach John Harbaugh said the defense’s strategy has played a role in rookie quarterbacks’ lack of success in Baltimore.

“It’s not just rookie quarterbacks, but that’s obviously a big part of it because they’re probably going to be most affected by game-plan problems that you present them, and you try to do that with every quarterback that you face,” he said. “I think that’s something that teams coming to Baltimore are pretty aware of.”

