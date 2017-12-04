‘Coach’ Terrell Suggs gave pep talk to Ravens defense in fourth quarter Sunday

Terrell Suggs might have a future in coaching. But for now, the Ravens need the veteran rush linebacker on the field.

That was apparent in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. Just 4:40 into the final period, Detroit cut a 14-point deficit in half courtesy of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bellore.

While the offense took the field, Suggs gathered the defense on the sideline and delivered an impassioned pep talk to the unit.

Asked after the game to summarize his message to his teammates, Suggs replied: “I think we just got a little frustrated. I think we just got a little amped up, and everybody was itching to make a play. But I’ve been around the game a long time, and you have to understand [that] as long as you have the lead, you still can win the game. I just wanted to convey that to the guys. I’ve been in a lot of games around here. I’ve won every type of way. I’ve lost every type of way. So I just wanted to make sure they knew that and that we were OK.”

On the Lions’ next offensive series, Suggs sacked Stafford and then teamed with defensive tackle Willie Henry to pressure Stafford into throwing a lazy floater that was intercepted by rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Stafford left the game because someone had stepped on his right (throwing) hand.

Detroit’s next possession lasted only five plays as it ended with a pass by backup quarterback Jake Rudock getting intercepted by free safety Eric Weddle and returned 45 yards for a touchdown to cement a 44-20 victory.

Humphrey, the organization’s first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, credited Suggs with settling the defense.

“T-Sizzle got us together and told us we needed to put on our Ravens hats for the next nine minutes, and that’s what we did,” Humphrey said.

