With injury to Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, Matt Moore poised to start against Ravens on Thursday

For the third consecutive game, the Ravens will likely face a backup quarterback.

Matt Moore is expected to start for the Miami Dolphins when they visit M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday for an 8:25 p.m. kickoff. Coach Adam Gase told Miami media that starter Jay Cutler has “multiple cracked ribs” suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s 31-28 win against the New York Jets, thereby reducing his chances of playing this week.

In a conference call with Baltimore media on Monday afternoon, Gase seemed to hold out a little hope that Cutler could play against the Ravens.

“It’s not ideal, to say the least,” he said. “He missed the majority of that second half, and we’ll kind of see how it goes and just get the guys ready that we know are ready to play.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Cutler had ranked in the bottom 25th percentile of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating. When he absorbed a blow from Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins on the fourth play of the third quarter, the Dolphins trailed 21-14.

New York extended its advantage to 28-14, but Moore connected with wide receiver Kenny Stills for a pair of touchdowns and the defense produced an interception to set up kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning 39-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining.

Moore, who finished 13-of-21 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, went 2-1 filling in for injured starter Ryan Tannehill last season, and Gase said he has plenty of confidence in Moore’s ability.

“He did this last year, and I don’t know, it just feels like we didn’t really skip a beat,” Gase said. “So it’s easy for us to kind of go again. Matt’s a very easy guy to call plays for because you never really hear him say, ‘I don’t like that,’ or ‘I don’t like this.’ He just kind of says the play and then rolls.”

