Dominant against lesser lights, Ravens 'D' looks to shine against star Lions QB Stafford

Since the first day it was together, the 2017 Ravens defense talked boldly about what it could become. Words like “legendary” were used and other football cliches, such as “imposing our will” and “dictating the terms,” were tossed around.

For much of the past three months, the Ravens have at least flirted with that standard. They’ve forced more turnovers than any other team in the NFL. Their pass defense has given up fewer yards than all but one other team. They’ve allowed the fewest fourth-quarter points in the league. The Ravens are just the fifth defense in the past 30 years to have three shutouts in a season, and they accomplished that over the first 10 games.

Yet, it’s an unavoidable fact that much of that dominance has come against backup quarterbacks and struggling offenses. The Ravens went to Oakland and faced EJ Manuel rather than Derek Carr. Brett Hundley and not Aaron Rodgers was under center for the Packers in Green Bay. The Miami Dolphins started Matt Moore over a banged-up Jay Cutler, and the Houston Texans were forced to rely on Tom Savage when rookie phenom Deshaun Watson was lost with a knee injury.

Over the next two weeks, the Ravens defense will step up in class, and the team’s playoff hopes might depend on whether it’s able to keep good quarterbacks under wraps and force the turnovers needed to set up a punchless offense. On Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens (6-5) will have to deal with Matthew Stafford and a talented Detroit Lions supporting cast in a key game for both teams. The following Sunday night, they’ll travel to Pittsburgh and oppose longtime nemesis Ben Roethlisberger and a stocked Steelers offense.

With the talent that we have and the leadership, we should be able to line up against anybody, play whatever coverage and play Ravens football. — Ravens safety Tony Jefferson

"I think our mindset the entire time was that it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Ravens safety Tony Jefferson said. “With the talent that we have and the leadership, we should be able to line up against anybody, play whatever coverage and play Ravens football and come out with the ‘W.’ I don’t necessarily believe that a specific quarterback is going to change what we do.”

The Ravens spent the short week after their Monday night win over the Texans lauding Stafford, who enters the game ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes. He’s thrown just six interceptions despite being fourth in the league in passing attempts. Ravens rush linebacker Terrell Suggs, never one to dole out excessive praise to opposing quarterbacks, labeled Stafford “very elite.” Defensive coordinator Dean Pees marveled at how Stafford, a nine-year pro, can make all the throws and has complete control over the Detroit’s 10th-ranked passing offense.

There was also a palpable level of excitement in the locker room about the challenge of going against a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback after several weeks of answering daily questions about the good fortune of facing projected backups. Overall, the Ravens have played six of their past seven games against backups with the exception being the Tennessee Titans’ Marcus Mariota in Week 9. They lost that game, 23-20.

During the stretch, the Ravens beat teams led by Manuel, Moore, Hundley and Savage. They lost to Mariota’s Titans, Case Keenum and the Minnesota Vikings and rookie Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. Mariota played a solid game, but the Ravens fell to the Vikings and Bears because they struggled offensively and couldn’t stop the run.

“People are giving us all kinds of flak, like it’s our fault we had to play against the second-string quarterbacks,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “We’ll get to go out and play against a really good one and hopefully show people what we’re doing.”

Said safety Eric Weddle: “Every week presents challenges — offensively, schematics, players. But Stafford is one of the best. He can make all the throws. He commands the offense, checks at the line, presents different challenges than we’ve seen in the past, but every week is a tough game regardless of who is playing quarterback. We have to go out and play great, and that is what we plan on doing.”

By almost every measure, the Ravens defense has been one of the league’s best. It’s allowing only 17 points and 189.9 passing yards per game, the second fewest in the league in both categories behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens have 26 takeaways, one more than the Jaguars. Their defense is the fifth best in the NFL in the red zone and the sixth best on third downs. The defense’s Achilles’ heel earlier this season was stopping the run, but over their past four games, the Ravens are allowing just 64.3 rushing yards per game, the second fewest in the NFL during that span.

However, there is some curiosity about how the Ravens will match up against an upper-echelon offense because, for no fault of their own, they’ve rarely been in that situation this year. Only three of their 11 opponents currently rank in the top 12 in yards and points per game and the Ravens lost all three of those matchups, giving up 44 points to the Jaguars, 26 to the Steelers and 24 to the Vikings.