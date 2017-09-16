Ravens will try Sunday to continue streak of perfection against rookie QBs at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens got the better of the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck in the 2012 playoffs, battered Blake Bortles in 2014 and kept the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz from throwing a touchdown pass last December.

Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have maintained one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL. They’ve been particularly unwelcome and unyielding hosts to rookie quarterbacks.

On Sunday, DeShone Kizer and the Cleveland Browns will attempt to do something that’s never been accomplished against the Ravens during Harbaugh’s tenure. Rookie starting quarterbacks are a combined 0-10 in the regular season and postseason against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium since 2008.

That recent history, a Ravens’ defense that forced five turnovers last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and a capacity crowd excited to ring in the start of another football season in Baltimore is what Kizer and the Browns (0-1) are up against Sunday afternoon.

"They're coming. That's the biggest thing I can say to him,” Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters this week. “This young man is going into uncharted territory for him - going into Baltimore, the stadium where it will be loud, a good defensive football team, on the road, division game. There are a lot of subplots here, but the biggest one for him is preparing and being ready for whatever comes at him.''

Ravens players spent much of the week praising Kizer’s size (6-foot-4, 233 pounds) and skill set while finding flaws with their own defensive performance in last week’s 20-0 shutout over the Bengals. When players returned to the team facility Tuesday, they watched clips of their defensive breakdowns against the Bengals and not the five turnovers they caused and four sacks they celebrated. The message was that another challenge was right around the corner.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith went as far as to say that he believes the Ravens are at a disadvantage facing a rookie quarterback because they don’t know Kizer well and the former Notre Dame quarterback won’t be scarred by any past experiences in Baltimore.

Rookie quarterbacks “go out there and it’s not that they don’t know a lot, but they’re a little more fearless,” Smith said. “They’re learning on the fly, they take more chances sometimes, especially with young quarterbacks with big arms, like the guy we’re facing. He’s a very smart guy, mobile in the pocket. They probably have a little more advantage than us.”

Smith and other players seemed to care little that facing a rookie quarterback for the first time is a test a Ravens defense has aced many times before. The list of first-year quarterbacks who have faltered in Baltimore include T.J. Yates (2011 playoffs), Andy Dalton (2011), Luck, Brandon Weeden (2012), Geno Smith (2013), Connor Shaw (2014), Bortles, Zach Mettenberger (2014), Wentz and Cody Kessler (2016).

Combined, those 10 quarterbacks threw just three touchdown passes in their first game at M&T Bank Stadium while being intercepted 14 times and sacked 28 times.

“When you have a defense that is as stout as theirs is as consistently and has the scheme that they have, you’ve got to expect that rookie quarterbacks aren’t going to have success,” Kizer said this week. “But for me, it’s my job now to take that as a challenge, to see how much I can prepare myself to go up and kind of change that trend they’ve been able to create.”

Kizer, a second-round pick in April and the 27th quarterback to start a game for the Browns since 1999, had a strong debut in Cleveland’s 21-18 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He showed his arm strength and accuracy, completing 20-of-30 pass attempts for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He showed his athleticism by running for 17 yards and a score, and extending some plays.

But he also showed his youth in taking seven sacks behind an offensive line filled with accomplished veterans. Several of the sacks were a result of Kizer’s indecisiveness with the ball. The Browns also benefited from the young quarterback giving his receivers time to create space.

“Some rookies can read coverage better than others. We don’t really know how good [Kizer] is at reading,” Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “From what we’re seeing so far, he likes to hold the ball a little bit. The more disguise that we can do, the more we can keep him in the pocket.”

Ravens safety Eric Weddle said that disguising looks is always important, but it doesn’t take precedence over what else the defense does well.