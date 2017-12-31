Ravens make WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West healthy scratches vs. Bengals

The Ravens will try to secure one of two wild-card spots in the AFC playoffs without a pair of former starters. They deactivated wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Terrance West for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Perriman had been a healthy scratch three times in a five-game span before making his third start of the season in Saturday’s 23-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The organization’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft caught two passes for 14 yards in that game.

He has struggled this season with just 10 catches for 77 yards. Perriman also has dropped behind Chris Moore on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

West was active against Indianapolis, snapping a five-game streak of being a healthy scratch. But the Northwestern High and Towson University product did not play in that game. After starting four of the first five games, West had been deactivated for four straight weeks because of a left calf injury suffered in a 30-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will miss his second consecutive game since injuring his left knee in the first quarter of the team’s 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 17. Maclin had been listed as doubtful on Friday in the team’s final injury report of the week.

In addition to Maclin, Perriman, and West, the Ravens deactivated rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, rookie guard Maurquice Shakir, and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams. That means rookie wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday; cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, who has not played in a game since he was a rookie for the New Orleans Saints in 2014; and rookie nose tackle Chris Wormley, who has been a healthy scratch nine times, are active.

Four players listed as questionable will play on Sunday. They are right tackle Austin Howard (left knee), rookie fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard (neck), wide receiver Mike Wallace (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back).

Cincinnati will play without a pair of starters in linebacker Vontaze Burfict (right shoulder) and left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder). Although both players had not practiced all week, Burfict had been listed as doubtful, while Ogbuehi had been ruled out.

Two more starters in cornerback William Jackson (knee) and rookie running back Joe Mixon (ankle) are active after being limited in Thursday’s and Friday’s sessions. And two other starters in rookie linebacker Jordan Evans (concussion) and strong safety Shawn Williams (concussion) will play after being removed from the injury report on Friday.

The Bengals deactivated wide receiver Cody Core, left tackle Justin Murray, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, rookie nose tackle Josh Tupou, and rookie running back Jarveon Williams.

