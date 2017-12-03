Ravens WR Breshad Perriman a healthy scratch for second time in three games

Six days after returning to the game day roster, Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman is a healthy scratch again for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.

This marks the second time in three games that the 2015 first-round draft pick has been deactivated. He sat out the team’s 23-0 shutout of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19 before playing in a 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Perriman was targeted twice in that game, but did not catch a pass. He has caught just three passes for 28 yards in his last four games and ranks 11th on offense in receptions (seven) and 10th in receiving yards (54).

This opens the door for wide receiver-punt returner Michael Campanaro to return. The Clarksville native and River Hill graduate – who leads the AFC in punt return average at 14.7 yards and has returned one for a touchdown – was a healthy scratch against Houston.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), running back Alex Collins (calf), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (right ankle), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right knee) are actve. The five players were questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week.

In addition to Perriman, the Ravens deactivated defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and rookie Chris Wormley, rookie guards Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and Maurquice Shakir, running back Terrance West (Northwestern High, Towson University) and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill.

Detroit deactivated running backs Ameer Abdullah (neck) and Dwayne Washington (hip), rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), offensive tackle Emmett Cleary, wide receiver Bradley Marquez, safety Rolan Milligan, and center Travis Swanson (knee). Swanson is the team’s starting center, and Agnew leads the NFL in punt return average at 16.8 yards with two returns for scores.

Starting right guard T.J. Lang (foot) will play after being listed as questionable.

