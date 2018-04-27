Ten thoughts for the Ravens heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft

As we get ready for Day 2 to start, let’s do a little looking back and a little looking ahead. Here are 10 thoughts on how the draft is playing out so far for the Ravens:

1) It’s fine if you don’t believe that Lamar Jackson is the best successor to Joe Flacco or you thought that the Ravens would have been better served using their draft picks in another manner. But I don’t get the complaints that the Ravens traded too much to get him. To move up 20 spots, the Ravens essentially moved back seven spots in the fourth round and then traded a 2019 second-round pick. A second-round pick from a team that has recently struggled mightily to hit in that round is hardly a haul.

2) Don’t dismiss the business part of the Jackson pickup for the Ravens. After all, owner Steve Bisciotti is a business man, first and foremost. The Ravens have a lot of good players, but they are lacking in young star power, guys who move the meter from a national perspective and bring some juice and swagger. Jackson exudes those things. There’s a curiosity and excitement about him from fans and reporters alike. It kind of hits you whenever you see the NFL release ersey and merchandise sales reports. The Ravens never have a player on those. From a national perspective, the franchise has gone stale a little bit. I get that it’s about winning or losing, but you can’t discount the fact that Jackson brings some excitement.

3) It’s not unprecedented of course, but it will be extremely interesting to see how the Ravens design their offense this year with Flacco and Jackson having such distinctive skill sets. Obviously, you expect they’ll have a package or two in for Jackson, but ultimately, they’ll need to build their offense around him. Does that process start at any point this year? How offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and quarterbacks coach James Urban handle things this year will be big for both Flacco and Jackson.

4) The bigger surprise to me than the Jackson pick was that the Ravens resisted the opportunity to take Florida State defensive back Derwin James at 16. You watch him play and he just epitomizes the type of player the Ravens love. I’m surprised the Ravens didn’t pounce.

5) It should have been obvious that the Ravens weren’t enthralled with the wide receiver class in this year’s draft when they signed three veteran free agents. Everyone expected them to sign one or two, but three? Apparently, the Ravens aren’t alone in that thought, given that the first receiver didn’t come off the board until pick 24 when the Carolina Panthers selected Maryland’s DJ Moore.

6) I wouldn’t assume that the Ravens will pick a wide receiver when they are on the clock tonight with the first pick in the third round. They may, but finding a plug-and-play offensive lineman has to be the priority. There are so few of them left, so if one is available entering the third round, that has to be the Ravens’ call.

7) In saying that, it will be interesting to see when the run on wide receivers starts in the second round. There are so many receivers considered second- or third-round guys. That list includes but is not limited to Oklahoma State’s James Washington, SMU’s Courtland Sutton, Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk, Clemson’s Deon Cain, Memphis’ Anthony Miller, LSU’s D.J. Chark, Colorado State’s Michael Gallup, Washington’s Dante Pettis and Penn State’s Daesean Hamilton. A few of those guys almost certainly will be available in round three.

8) I really like Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and think Atlanta is a great fit for him. But I never got the feeling the Ravens viewed him as an enticing option in the first round and that’s interesting with general manager Ozzie Newsome’s fondness for Alabama players.

9) Why did the Ravens prefer their top pick, Hayden Hurst, over the other members of the tight end class? I would think the fact that Hurst dropped only one pass over three college seasons and has shown a consistent ability to make contested catches had a lot do with that. Ravens officials have grown so tired of watching their targets drop passes or fail to make contested catches.

10) And finally, this is how I’d rank the Ravens’ five biggest needs heading into the second day of the draft: 1. Right tackle; 2. Wide receiver; 3. Inside linebacker; 4. Center; 5. Interior pass rusher.

