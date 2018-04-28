Updated: Here's what's left for Ravens after the fourth round, plus another trade

The Ravens have added a cornerback, a linebacker and a wide receiver in the fourth round of Day 3 of the NFL draft.

They still have needs on the offensive line and at running back, where they are looking for a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

Here are the five picks they have left Saturday after moving back 10 spots in round 5 and adding another sixth-rounder via a trade with the Titans:

Fifth round (1): 162nd

Sixth round (3): 190th, 212th, 215th

Seventh round (1): 238th

Here’s what they have done so far:

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Round 1, No. 32: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Round 3, No. 83: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Round 3, No. 86: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Round 4, No. 118: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

Round 4, No. 122: Kenny Young, LB, UCLA

Round 4, No. 132: Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State