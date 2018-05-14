Ravens add to their undrafted free agent class, signing former UMASS DE Da'Sean Downey

The Ravens are always looking for developmental pass rushers and they added another one to their roster Monday, signing undrafted free agent Da’Sean Downey.

Downey played his college ball at the University of Massachusetts. As a senior last year, he had six sacks, 58 tackles and 20 tackles for loss, the second most by a player in program history.

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound defensive end was a first-team Eastern College Athletic Conference selection.

A New York native, he started 25 games in his collegiate career. He finished with 12 sacks,184 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, six tackles defended and four forced fumbles.

Downey will most likely be used as an outside linebacker in the NFL.

The Ravens are well stocked at the position with Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Za’Darius Smith, Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams. They also recently added undrafted free agent Myles Humphrey, who also projects as a developmental pass rusher.

