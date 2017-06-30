Ravens tight end Darren Waller suspended a year for violating NFL's substance abuse policy

Ravens tight end Darren Waller has been suspended without pay for at least a year after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy for the second time in as many seasons, the league announced today.

Waller, 24, was banned for the first four games of last season last July. He later admitted that he had tested positive for marijuana use. He also was suspended twice for marijuana use while at Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound former wide receiver can participate in training camp and the preseason, but his punishment begins at the start of the regular season. In 12 games, he had 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

Waller is the second tight end the Ravens have lost for the season this month. Returning starter Dennis Pitta fractured his hip for the third time during organized team activities June 2 and was released.

Fellow tight end Nick Boyle, a fifth-round pick in 2015, was banned without pay for the first 10 games of the 2016 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances for a second time.

Boyle returned to play in the 11th game and played the remaining six games of the season, catching six passes.

