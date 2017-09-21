Brandon Carr coming up with more interceptions as he thrives with Ravens defense

The knock on Brandon Carr was that as durable as he is – he has started all 145 regular-season games of his career – he did not intercept passes at a rate one might expect of a top-tier cornerback. That theory has lost some steam.

Carr has collected an interception in each of his first two games with the Ravens, marking just the second time in his nine-year career he has done that. (The last time was Week 13 and 14 in 2012.)

“I always anticipate this,” Carr said prior to Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “Every single year, this is the 10th year that I’ve always had this goal in mind, and sometimes the ball bounces your way.”

His two interceptions are one more than he had in his last three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, part of the reason why that organization allowed him to leave in free agency and sign a four-year, $23 million deal with a $4 million signing bonus with the Ravens.

The criticism about the lack of interceptions did not seem to escape Carr’s attention when asked about it after Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

“I never stop working,” he said. “In the midst of everything that people write about me and say for however many years, I kept my head down and kept grinding I know who I am as a player and who I am as a person. I have some goals still to accomplish. I’m in a great environment with some great players in a great scheme. I’m just trying to win each and every day.”

So what explains the difference for the 6-foot, 207-pound cornerback? Carr credited defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ schemes designed to collapse pockets and force opposing quarterbacks to make rash decisions.

“They can’t hold the ball in the pocket,” he said. “You’ve got guys that get after the quarterback every single play. So there’s not a lot of time back there to sit back there and pat the ball.”

Coach John Harbaugh said Carr has been an underrated cornerback.

“He’s big, he’s physical, he does it with great technique. He’s got exceptional ball skills,” Harbaugh said Monday.

No matter the different route, “he finds the ball. That’s a gift and a knack, and it’s very rare to be able to do it to the level that he does it,” Harbaugh said.

