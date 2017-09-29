John Harbaugh's top assistants accept blame for team's performance against Jacksonville

Ravens associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg blamed himself for the defense he called on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 58-yard fake punt late in the third quarter Sunday. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said the responsibility lies with him to get the offense playing at a higher level and to get the wide receivers more involved. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees acknowledged that the onus is on him and the other defensive coaches to make sure their unit plays with more intensity.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s top three assistants each took turns after Thursday’s practice accepting some of the blame for the team’s woeful performance in a 44-7 loss to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I’ll tell you what, this is my responsibility now. I’ve got a little responsibility here and I take that responsibility very, very seriously. What happened that last ball game, a lot of colorful verbs, right? So now where do we go? We get better every day,” Mornhinweg said after his offense was shut out for the first 56 minutes and starting quarterback Joe Flacco threw for just 28 yards. “Our expectations stay very, very high. And we put the hard work in and we prepare. Everybody needs to step up and it starts with me. That thing last week, everybody needs to do better, period. That’s how we’re going to handle this thing.”

Mornhinweg said that Ravens’ focus is solely on Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he acknowledged that the mood of the players has been a little bit sharper, given what happened Sunday in London.

“We can all do better,” he said. “We went through a deal and we’ve got to rebound this thing. Now. I don’t fluff over anything. I don’t want to dance through the tulips or anything like that. That’s not the case. We’ve got some work to do. “

Despite giving up 410 yards of offense and allowing Blake Bortles to throw four touchdown passes and post a 128.2 quarterback rating, Pees said his defense actually made fewer mental mistakes against the Jaguars than it did in the first two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

“I know one guy wrote that we disappeared on Sunday. Well, on third down, they were three of 12. So evidently, we didn’t disappear on third down. OK, did they have two really good backs? They averaged 3.3 [yards] per carry by those backs. There’s 60 yards of rushing on there that was on a fake punt. They averaged 3.3 yards,” Pees said. “We asked Carl Davis, who hadn’t practiced at five-technique all week, to go out and play five technique for Brent Urban and [for] Willie Henry to go in and play. Those two guys played their butt off. It wasn’t that we didn’t get them stopped. Here’s what we didn’t do: We didn’t disappear on third down and we didn’t disappear in the running game. It kind of offends me that that comment was made.”

Pees did acknowledge that the defense lacked the intensity that it maintained through the first two weeks.

“The biggest thing for us is the intensity and I’d be shocked if we didn’t have it this week against these guys at home,” Pees said.

