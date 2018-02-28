Ravens combine notes: Dolphins' Gase hopes WR Landry stays; Steelers' Shazier out for 2018

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase didn’t have a whole lot to say about the status of Jarvis Landry, who continues to be connected to the wide receiver-needy Ravens.

Speaking Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, Gase said the Dolphins did not use the franchise tag on Landry with the intent to trade him. He, however, gave a tepid endorsement of the productive wide receiver being part of the 2018 Dolphins. Miami officials were reportedly planning to meet with Landry’s agent Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

“If it works out the way we’ve kind of looked at things, that’s why we franchised him,” Gase said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The Ravens had cursory conversations with the Dolphins last offseason about Landry, but found their asking price to be too high. They certainly could revisit those talks this year, but any trade would almost certainly have to include a contract extension from the Ravens. Landry, who has 400 catches and 22 touchdown receptions in his first four seasons, is reportedly eyeing an extension that would pay him around $14 million to $15 million per year.

That would be prohibitive for the Ravens, but they clearly have to find a way to upgrade their receiving corps. It’s an extremely weak free-agent class at the position, and several accomplished pass catchers that were speculated as salary-cap casualties likely won’t be hitting the open market.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said Wednesday that he is planning on bringing back Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie told the team’s beat writers that he expects to keep Michael Crabtree.

Around the AFC North: Although Ryan Shazier continues to make progress in his recovery from a severe spinal injury suffered in a game in December, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the middle linebacker will not play in 2018.

“He knows that, and we know that,” Colbert said. “We’re going to continue to support him in his recovery. We know that going into this season he won’t play, and he’ll end up on a different type of list once we get a determination from the league as to where he’ll end up.”

» Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson isn’t backing off his claim to jump into Lake Erie after his team’s 0-16 season. Jackson hasn’t decided on a date, but he said he’ll do it for charity.

“I can get the whole organization to go jump in with me,” Jackson said. “It's going to be a cleansing of the Cleveland Browns."

» In defending struggling quarterback Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sounded much like Ravens’ officials in their recent support of quarterback Joe Flacco.

“Andy's been able to play at the top of the league in the past. We've got to play better around him. We've got to support him with a better running game, better pass protection. And he's got to make more explosive plays down the field,” Tobin said.

