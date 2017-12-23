Ravens vs. Colts: Week 16 game time, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Indianapolis Colts (3-11).

Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: NFL Network, Chs. 13, 9 (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Jamie Erdahl)

Stream: NFL Network

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Jarret Johnson)

Line: Ravens by 13½ (as of Saturday morning)

Getting in: Gates open two hours before kickoff. Because of increased security, the team urges fans to arrive early to avoid entrance delays. Re-entry is not permitted.

Parking: Lots around M&T Bank Stadium open five hours before kickoff.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer