Staff picks for Saturday's Colts-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

Staff picks for Saturday’s game between the Ravens and Colts at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jen Badie

Ravens 31, Colts 14

Joe Flacco and Alex Collins should be effective against the Colts' defense, which is third worst overall and fourth worst in rush defense. The Colts struggle to score in the second half, when they average just 6.3 points to the Ravens' 12.4. With the Ravens in the playoff hunt and this being a meaningless road game for the Colts, it shouldn't be close.

Edward Lee

Ravens 28, Colts 13

This game always carries a somber tone for the folks who still remember the Colts when they were based in Baltimore. But the Ravens should give the home crowd plenty to get excited about against a team that is playing as if it’s stuck in the past.

Mike Preston

Ravens 28, Colts 7

The Ravens will continue their tour through "Murderers’ Row" and trounce the Colts.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 41, Colts 9

If the Ravens don't seriously hobble the Colts, it'll be hard to take them seriously going forward. Look for a career performance from Alex Collins and a few more forced turnovers by the defense.

Childs Walker

Ravens 30, Colts 17

The Ravens have handled stronger teams than the Colts in recent weeks, and there’s no reason for that trend to change. They’re simply better than Indianapolis in all three phases of the game.

Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens 27, Colts 13

The Colts will play hard for Chuck Pagano, but they just don't have the manpower right now to sustain four quarters of quality football. The Ravens will control the proceedings with their run game and opportunistic defense.