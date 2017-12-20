Ravens are heavy favorites in Week 16 game vs. depleted Colts

Ahead of another must-win game, the Ravens are double-digit favorites for the first time this season, according to Las Vegas betting lines.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-11) opened as 12½-point underdogs in Saturday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium, and as of Wednesday morning, those odds have worsened, falling to 13½ points in some sportsbooks. Previously, the Ravens’ most flattering spread this season was only plus-7½, set at home against both the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

The Colts’ once-mediocre season has taken a turn for the even worse in the past month or so. Entering Week 16, Indianapolis has lost five straight games and quarterback Andrew Luck, tight end Erik Swoope, running back Robert Turbin, safety Malik Hooker, linebacker John Simon and cornerback Vontae Davis, among others, to season-ending injuries. This week, center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Jon Bostic joined them on injured reserve.

The Ravens (8-6), meanwhile, are 5-1-1 against the spread in their past seven games this season. They have struggled historically, however, as heavy favorites. According to CBS Sports, since 2010, the Ravens are 10-1 overall but 2-9 against the spread in games in which they have been favored by at least 10 points.

The over-under for the game is 41 points.

