Key stats from the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium:
0 Interceptions thrown by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens are 6-1 in games where Flacco doesn’t throw an interception.
1 More win. A victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale next Sunday and the Ravens will secure a wild-card spot in the playoffs.
3 Offsides penalties by the Ravens, two on linebacker Terrell Suggs. The Ravens generated virtually no pass rush and tried to get a jump on the Colts.
9 Wins by the Ravens this season, surpassing the victories in each of the past two seasons. They were 8-8 last season and 5-11 in 2015.
11:36 The Ravens’ advantage in time of possession. The Ravens also ran 12 more plays than the Colts, 71-59.