Ravens officially sign RBs Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford to practice squad; also add CB Tony McRae

The Ravens officially announced previously reported practice squad deals with running backs Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford, and offensive guard/center Matt Skura while also revealing the addition of a player who spent the summer with their opponent in Sunday’s regular-season opener.

Cornerback Tony McRae, a cornerback out of North Carolina A&T who spent much of last season on the Bengals’ practice squad but was waived late last week as Cincinnati cut its roster to 53, was added to the Ravens’ practice squad Tuesday.

Collins, Langford, Skura and McRae join a 10-man practice squad that includes fullback Ricky Ortiz, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, tight end Ryan Malleck, offensive tackle Maurquice Shakir, outside linebacker Boseko Lokombo and cornerback Reggie Porter.

The Ravens have just three running backs on their 53-man roster and one of them, Danny Woodhead, missed some time in the preseason because of a hamstring injury. The presence of Collins and Langford on the practice squad gives the Ravens some organizational depth at the position.

Langford started five games for the Bears in 2015 and 2016, but was cut on Sunday when Chicago claimed Taquan Mizzell, who spent the summer with the Ravens, on waivers. Langford, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2015, rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 279 yards and a score as a backup to Matt Forte in 2015.

Langford, 25, hurt his ankle last season and ultimately lost his starting job to impressive rookie Jordan Howard. Langford had ankle surgery in the offseason and then re-injured it this summer, missing a significant part of training camp.

Collins, a fifth-round pick out of Arkansas in 2015, played in 11 games last year for the Seattle Seahawks and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and also caught 11 passes for 84 yards.

Skura, a 2016 undrafted free agent out of Duke, spent last season on the Ravens practice squad. He started all four preseason games and seemed like a lock to make the 53-man roster until the Ravens acquired veteran interior offensive linemen Tony Bergstrom and Luke Bowanko in separate trades late last week.

