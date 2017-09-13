Illness listed as cause for Ravens starting safety Eric Weddle’s absence from Wednesday’s practice

An illness, not an injury, prevented Ravens starting strong safety Eric Weddle from practicing Wednesday afternoon.

The team’s first injury report of the week prior to Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium listed the unspecified illness as the reason for Weddle’s absence. He was not reported as an injury concern after Sunday’s 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals during which he played all but one of the 61 defensive snaps.

In addition to Weddle, cornerbacks Sheldon Price (concussion) and rookie Jaylen Hill (hamstring), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee and ankle), and running back Danny Woodhead (left hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the performance of veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the performance of veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Jay O'Brien, the Ravens vice president of broadcasting and, as he talks about the new fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium with the enhanced video boards that were added. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) Jay O'Brien, the Ravens vice president of broadcasting and, as he talks about the new fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium with the enhanced video boards that were added. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Coach John Harbaugh said before practice that Woodhead will miss at least four weeks. Harbaugh also said that Smith is unlikely to play Sunday, but could return for the next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Cleveland practiced without a pair of starting offensive linemen in left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (right thumb). Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in April’s NFL draft, was as held out and is expected to miss Sunday’s contest because of a high right ankle sprain.

Starting defensive tackle Danny Shelton was limited by a knee injury. A pair of offensive starters in wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee) participated fully.

