Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley at practice Thursday, but doesn’t appear to do much

The good news for the Ravens is that middle linebacker C.J. Mosley returned to Thursday afternoon’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session because of a neck injury.

The bad news is that Mosley did not appear to do much during the portion of practice open to the media. It remains to be seen whether Mosley, who is tied for fifth in the NFL in tackles with 101 and has two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack, will be available for Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) did not take part in Thursday’s session. Maclin practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, while Smith was absent on Wednesday.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), who was limited on Wednesday, participated in Thursday’s session.

