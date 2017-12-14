Despite a couple injuries, Ravens MLB C.J. Mosley declares he is healthy

C.J. Mosley made a season-high 14 tackles in the Ravens’ 39-38 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and played all 89 defensive snaps. But there were times when the middle linebacker appeared less than healthy while trying to tackle running back Le’Veon Bell.

Mosley has dealt with injuries such as a sprained right ankle and a neck stinger this season. But he declared after Wednesday afternoon’s practice that he is fine.

“It’s sad to say that those are normal football injuries,” he said. “For whatever week we’re in, I feel pretty good. Every year is always a different story on your body and how you feel mentally. It all changes, but overall health-wise, I feel pretty good.”

Mosley — who is tied for fourth in the NFL in total tackles with 115 and is one of only two defensive players to compile 110 stops, two interceptions and one sack — said injuries are a part of life for players, who must weigh whether to play through them.

“I hate missing snaps,” he said. “Being hurt definitely sucks because I want to play to my full potential, and sometimes the injuries prevent that. And there are some things that you’ve got to be smart about. I had to make sure that everything was going fine with my neck, but it was just one of those stingers. So once we got that cleared, I was good to go.”

A week off to heal and rest might help the body. But with the Ravens battling with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers for the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoffs, Mosley said that is not an option.

“We had a bye week [in Week 10], so that was my week off,” he said. “We’re close to trying to make this playoff run. So I’m going to do everything I can in practice and off the field to get to as close to 100 percent as I can on the field. So missing games down the stretch, no.”

