Ravens MLB C.J. Mosley finally got the interception return for a touchdown he should have had in 2016

The last time C.J. Mosley appeared poised to return an interception for a touchdown, things did not end well. So the Ravens middle linebacker made sure to redeem himself Thursday night.

Mosley picked off Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore and returned the interception 63 yards in a 40-0 drubbing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

It was Mosley’s second career defensive return for a score after he pounced on a fumble and took it 41 yards in a 28-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, 2015. It could have been his second touchdown off an interception if not for an ill-timed attempt to dive for the end zone with one outstretched hand on the ball that resulted in a fumble and a touchback in the third quarter of a 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9, 2016.

Mosley, who battled right tackle and former Towson University standout Jermon Bushrod before leaping in the air to snag Moore’s pass, had to outrace right tackle Ja’Wuan James, then running back Jay Ajayi, and finally Moore to the end zone. As Moore dove low, Mosley made sure to cross the goal line with both hands on the ball.

“First of all, if the lineman’s going to catch me, oh man, it’s not going to go well,” said Mosley, who also finished with four tackles, a half sack and another quarterback hit. “Once I kind of got away from him, I saw [on] the ‘Jumbotron,’ I saw Ajayi come in. So I went, ‘Yeah, I don’t care if I score or not. I’m making sure I’m not fumbling the ball.’ It was just a good play. You know, right place at the right time.”

Mosley, who also injured his hamstring on that play last year and missed two starts, said Thursday’s interception was equally lucky and intentional.

“I was telling [my teammates] once the third quarter ended, they were still going no-huddle, and they’d be seeing quick check-downs and [short passes],” he said. “So I was telling the guys [when] we’ve got to rush, just make sure you get your hands up. We ran like a blitz path off the strong side. I got blocked. I just backed up and tried to bat it. It just landed in my hands, so it [was] just right place at the right time.”

