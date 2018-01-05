C.J. Mosley, Justin Tucker represent Ravens on 2017 AP All-Pro Team

C.J. Mosley recently earned his third Pro Bowl invitation in his four-year NFL career. That trend has continued with the Ravens middle linebacker’s collection of Associated Press All-Pro honors.

Mosley was named Friday to the second team of the AP All-Pro Team for the third time, cementing that recognition in 2014, 2016, and now 2017. Not coincidentally, those are the same years that he was invited to the Pro Bowl.

Mosley, 25, finished the regular season ranked eighth in the NFL in tackles with 132 and tied for third in solo stops with 96, both of which marked career highs. He also broke up nine passes, forced three fumbles, intercepted two passes, and posted one sack.

Click above to see a photo and quick recap from each Ravens game during the 2017 season.

Kicker Justin Tucker joined Mosley on the AP All-Pro second team. Tucker was chosen for the first team in 2013 and 2016.

Tucker, 28, tied for seventh in the league in field goals made with 34 and joined the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Bryant as the only kickers who took more than 30 extra-point attempts and converted them all. Tucker, who became the fastest true kicker in NFL history to compile 800 points when he reached that milestone in his 95th game, finished the season with 141 points, which tied the franchise’s single-season high, which he set in 2016.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun