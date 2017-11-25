Ravens' C.J. Mosley ‘not worried’ about sprained ankle, vows to play Monday night

C.J. Mosley might’ve allayed some fear among fans when he made his first appearance of the week at Saturday’s practice and was a full participant. But the Ravens middle linebacker never had a doubt that he was going to suit up for Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I’m playing,” he said. “So I’m not worried about that.”

Mosley, who was labeled as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week, suffered a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 shutout of the Green Bay Packers when outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith fell on top of his leg while trying to recover a fumble caused by Mosley. Mosley, who playfully blamed Patrick Onwuasor even though the weak-side linebacker was not on the field at the time, acknowledged that the film of the injury looked worse than it actually was.

“It could have been bad because I was being blocked back while I got landed on, but it was a minor sprain,” he said. “I felt pretty decent out there today. So I’ve got pretty much today and tomorrow and most of Monday to get it going.”

Coach John Harbaugh sounded pleased about the return of Mosley, who is tied for seventh in the NFL in tackles (83).

“He’s going to be fine, and he’ll be ready to go,” Harbaugh said.

