Entering final year of rookie deal, Ravens' C.J. Mosley not focused on extension talks

Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley was at breakfast Tuesday morning when he saw the news: Eric Kendricks had gotten paid.

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal, among the richest contracts for a player at his position.

“It's always good when a player at your position gets paid, or anybody in this league gets paid, because everybody puts in hard work,” Mosley said.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Mosley has set himself up for a payday that could surpass even Kendricks’. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is fifth in the NFL in tackles since 2014, when the Ravens drafted him No. 17 overall out of Alabama.

Mosley, 25, said his agent told him at the Pro Bowl in late January that contract extension talks with the Ravens were beginning, “but that’s the last thing I heard about it.” He said he doesn’t concern himself with the status of negotiations. His plan, as it has always been, is to remain with the Ravens.

“That's been the plan the whole time,” he said. “I'm sure we all see eye to eye with that point, so like I said, as far as the money and all that stuff goes, that's what the [team officials] upstairs and my agent see.”

