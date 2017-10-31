Ravens WR Chris Moore on his second fumble recovery for a touchdown: ‘I must be living my life right’

Chris Moore’s fourth career touchdown reminded him a lot of his first.

In a game at the New York Jets on Oct. 23, 2016, the Ravens wide receiver benefited from a muffed punt snap and pounced on the loose ball in the end zone. In Thursday night’s 40-0 throttling of the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium, Moore was Johnny-on-the-spot again as he recovered a fumble caused by a muffed exchange between quarterback Ryan Mallett and running back Buck Allen to give the team a 33-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Moore acknowledged the similarities between the scores.

“Just got to get on it like it always is,” he said with a smile. “The guys say I must be living my life right because I keep getting them to bounce my way somehow for touchdowns. I just saw it bouncing and I just decided to get on it. That’s it.”

During the Ravens’ fumble-recovery drills, coaches have emphasized players using their bodies to pull in loose balls and prevent opponents from getting to them. But Moore snatched the bouncing ball out of midair with both hands before pulling it into his body.

That instance reminded Moore of his 14-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he scooped up the ball with both hands without breaking stride.

“I trust my hands more,” he said. “Most of my fumble recoveries like the Pittsburgh one, hands. So I just trust my hands more. I just tried to grab it as best as I can.”

