Chris Moore’s reported hip injury is ‘an issue,’ according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh

During the third quarter of the Ravens’ 39-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, NBC reported that wide receiver Chris Moore was questionable for the remainder of the game because of a hip injury.

During his weekly news conference on Monday afternoon, coach John Harbaugh declined to elaborate on the specifics of Moore’s injury.

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the teams 39-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the teams 39-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and the Ravens' loss 39-38 at Heinz Field. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and the Ravens' loss 39-38 at Heinz Field. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“He had an issue,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not going to get into diagnosing it, but we’ll see as the week goes on how serious it is. But he was pretty optimistic today, so we’ll see.”

Moore caught three passes for 48 yards, including a 30-yard strike from quarterback Joe Flacco that gave the team its first touchdown with 9:07 left in the second quarter. Moore also returned five kickoffs for 86 yards.

Having emerged as the offense’s No. 3 wideout behind starters Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, Moore has made an impression with the coaches.

“He really made some plays,” Harbaugh said. “He came up obviously with the touchdown pass, which was big. The sideline catch, the diving catch, was big. It looks like he’s coming on, so that’s exciting for us. Hopefully, he’s out there for us this Sunday.”

There was no update on outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was bothered by leg cramps in the third quarter. Harbaugh said the team escaped Sunday’s contest relatively unscathed.

“There doesn’t appear to be anything too serious,” he said.

