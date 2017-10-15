Ravens WR Chris Moore accepts blame for failed catch that led to Bears defensive touchdown

Chris Moore led all Ravens receivers in yards with 44 on three catches, but it was one missed opportunity that haunted the second-year wideout after Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Late in the fourth quarter, Moore ran a comeback route along the right sideline and waited for a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. But the ball bounced off Moore’s chest and into the hands of Chicago safety Adrian Amos, who returned the interception 90 yards to give his team a 24-13 lead with 5:08 remaining.

“I should have caught it,” Moore said. “It just popped off my shoulder pad. I should have made that catch. I’m a receiver, and I’m expected to make those plays. I should have just made that catch. It’s on me.”

The Ravens eventually tied the score to send the game into overtime. But Moore, who did not catch another pass after that miscue despite being targeted two more times, was unwilling to point the finger at others.

“It’s a team game, and there are multiple plays we can go back and look at, but you have to look at yourself first,” he said. “That’s why I brought it up. I’ve just got to make plays.”

