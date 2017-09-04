Ravens place CB Maurice Canady on IR, re-sign WR Chris Matthews to active roster to take his spot

The Ravens placed cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Monday and re-signed wide receiver Chris Matthews to take his place on the 53-man roster.

Matthews was cut Saturday as part of the team trimming its roster from 90 to 53. The wide receiver had a relatively quiet preseason, catching four balls for 81 yards over four games. However, the Ravens see him as one of their better special teams players and wanted to re-sign him to bolster that group.

In his third season with the Ravens, he was signed in November of the 2015 campaign after his release from the Seattle Seahawks. Matthews spent all of last season on injured reserve because of a thumb injury.

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound player has 13 career regular-season receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. He’s best known for his performance in the Seahawks’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX as he had four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

With Matthews back, the Ravens have six receivers on their roster. That group also includes Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman, Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore.

Canady, who had become the Ravens’ top option in the slot when Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury during organized team activities, hurt his knee early in training camp. Coach John Harbaugh said Canady had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee, but it wasn’t a season-ending deal.

Because the Ravens held off on putting him on injured reserve until after 4 p.m. Sunday, he’s eligible to be one of two players they bring back to the roster later in the season.

Canady won’t be allowed to return to practice until after six weeks and he can’t officially return to game action until the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Nov.5.

