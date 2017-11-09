After first career sack, Ravens DE Carl Davis hopes they come in bunches

When Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive end Carl Davis combined to sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss, that pushed Mosley’s career total to eight.

Meanwhile, it was the first for Davis, who was relieved to break the seal in his third year as a pro.

“It was good to get the monkey off my back,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “I knew that once I got it off my back, then I’ll be able to roll. That was just my whole thing, just getting it off my back and moving forward.”

Davis, 25, said the absence of a sack had been weighing on him, so getting even a half-sack provided a significant lift.

“Of course I want the whole sack. You’ve got to be selfish,” he said with a smile. “But it was fun to get it. That’s the whole thing. Just getting a stat in that column was good. But I plan on getting my own here in the future. So it was good. I just had to ride along a little bit to get there, but I plan on getting my own.”

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Davis had been defensive tackle Brandon Williams’ primary backup. But when Brent Urban suffered a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury in a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 24, Davis shifted to Urban’s five-technique position.

“It’s been an adjustment for me, but I definitely want to be a guy that they can count on playing different positions and making sure that we don’t miss a beat in there,” he said. “So I feel like I’ve been playing pretty good.”

So will Davis have to wait another 2½ years before getting his next sack? He hopes that isn’t the case.

“I feel like they come in bunches,” he said. “So I feel like I should be able to get a couple more [this season]. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun