Ravens DE Carl Davis (shoulder) says he intends to play Saturday vs. Colts

The prevailing thought before Tuesday was that Carl Davis would be absent from that afternoon’s practice because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the Ravens’ 27-10 victory at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Instead, the starting defensive end joined the rest of his teammates for what amounted to a walk-through at the team’s training facility in Owings Mills.

Afterward, Davis said he plans to play Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts visit M&T Bank Stadium.

“I had an unfortunate end to the game, but I’m fighting through it, and I’ll be all right,” he said. “I want to be here for my teammates, and I don’t want to miss this opportunity to be out there. So I should be good by then.”

Davis injured his shoulder — which was initially thought to be a leg ailment — in the second quarter Sunday and did not play in the second half. Davis acknowledged that he thought the injury could end his season.

“It did seem serious,” he said. “I was in a lot of pain at that point. But fortunately, my body was able to bounce back from it and recover quickly. And obviously, we’ve still got the whole week to prepare and let it heal some more. So I should be all right.”

Davis doesn’t have the name recognition that outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and free safety Eric Weddle might have, but he has been a critical cog in the defense. Since Brent Urban went down with a Lisfranc foot injury that ended his season Sept. 24, Davis has stabilized the five-technique position, starting eight games, including six of the past seven. He has made a career-high 17 tackles and added a half-sack.

And with the team in the hunt for one of two wild-card berths in the AFC playoffs, Davis said he is unwilling to sit or stand on the sideline.

“I’ll be ready to play,” he said. “I’ve got to run it by the trainers and see what they think and see what the best option is for me and see what they want me to do. Yeah, I should be ready to go.”

