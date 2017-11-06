Ravens notes: Harbaugh appreciates timing of bye week; Adeboyejo on the mend

Ravens coach John Harbaugh opened Monday’s news conference by announcing that the team will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before the players get the rest of the week and the entire weekend off for their bye week.

Running backs Terrance West (left calf) and Danny Woodhead (left hamstring) are expected to participate in one or both sessions, and Harbaugh said the bye will be especially helpful for a team that listed 15 players on its final injury report before Sunday’s 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans.

“The timing is very good,” he said. “Maybe a week or two earlier would have been good timing with the fact that we’ve had some of the injuries. I think the timing is really good. I spoke to the team today about it a little bit. There’s a little bit of excitement in the sense that we’re going to get some guys back. This is something that we’ll have a chance to be pretty much full-steam ahead with the guys who are up and active on the 53 [-man active roster] now, who aren’t on IR [injured reserve].

“I’m excited about that, the guys are excited about that. I think we’ll use these two days — which are nonpreparation for game days — to get some guys’ timing back, get them working together, and also to improve some things. There’s plenty of areas that we can improve on, so we’ll go to work in those few areas.”

The return of West (Towson University, Northwestern High) and Woodhead would join a crowded backfield that includes Alex Collins, Buck Allen, and Bobby Rainey Jr. Keeping that many running backs would seem to be a stretch for the offense, and Harbaugh acknowledged that the coaches and personnel department will have to make a decision.

“I think that’s something we’ll have to talk about going forward, and it just won’t be based on the running back position,” he said. “It will be based on how many guys we can carry at other spots and what other injuries we might have. Those are all guys that we want to keep on the team and those are all guys that can contribute. I’m looking forward to that conversation because it’s coming.”

Pairing M. Williams with Boyle: Tight end Maxx Williams caught all three passes thrown in his direction for 39 yards Sunday, only his second game of the season because of a left ankle injury.

The offense played without Nick Boyle (toe), who is the team’s best blocking tight end and has routinely been praised by Harbaugh for his contributions to a rushing attack that is ranked eighth in the NFL after averaging 120.9 yards. Williams filled Boyle’s role, and Harbaugh said the 2015 second-round draft pick fared well.

“That position does a lot of things for us, a lot of multiple different types of blocks that Nick excels at,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Maxx went into that role and did pretty well. He did OK. And he’s coming off the ankle. I don’t think he was 100 percent. Who isn’t like that, in all honesty?

“What I’m looking forward to is Nick and Maxx out there and the diversity that’s going to give [offensive coordinator] Marty [Mornhinweg] and [senior offensive assistant/tight ends coach] Greg [Roman] in game-planning our run game and our play-action passes off of it.”

Adeboyejo on the mend: Inconsistent performances at the wide receiver position have opened the door for speculation on undrafted rookie Quincy Adeboyejo, who caught two passes for 24 yards in the Ravens’ preseason opener before he suffered a left knee injury.

Harbaugh revealed that Adeboyejo — who is on the practice squad — injured his PCL, which has been slow to heal.

“Quincy hasn’t been 100 percent yet since the start of the regular season, since he hurt his knee in training camp,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got one of those slow healing type of injuries. It’s a PCL. That’s what it is. He told me two weeks ago that he was about 75 percent. He told me last week he was about 85 percent. Hopefully, he’s getting close to 100 percent. He did look quicker last week and faster. As soon as he gets back to speed, to me, he becomes part of the conversation.”

