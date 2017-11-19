Key stats in the Ravens' 23-0 win over the Packers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-0 win over the Packers Sunday in Week 11:

3 Shutouts by the Ravens this season: Week 1, 20-0 over Bengals; Week 8, 40-0 over Dolphins; Week 11, 23-0 over Packers.

5 Catches by Ravens running back Danny Woodhead, who was activated Saturday and was seeing his first action since Week 1.

The Baltimore Ravens, coming off their bye week, face the Green Bay Packers Sunday in legendary Lambeau Field. The Packers will be without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while the Ravens have placed former No. 1 pick Breshad Perriman on the inactive list as a healthy scratch.

6 Sacks of Packers quarterback Brett Hundley by the Ravens. Two each by Matthew Judon, Terrell Suggs and Willie Henry.

11 Years, almost to the day, since the Packers had been shut out at Lambeau Field. Patriots were the last to do it in November, 2006.

27 Career interceptions by Ravens safety Eric Weddle. He had one Sunday and has four on the season, matching last season’s total.