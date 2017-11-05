Key stats in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Titans in Week 9:

4 Losses in which Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown more than one interception. They are 0-4 in those games.

17 Yards on a shanked punt by the Ravens’ Sam Koch in the second quarter. The Titans scored a touchdown with the short field.

25 Advantage in number of plays the Ravens ran compared to the Titans, 77-52.

52 Pass attempts by Flacco, a season-high. He completed 34 for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

120 Career sacks by Ravens outside linebcker Terrell Suggs. He had one Sunday to give him 5½ on the season.