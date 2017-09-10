Ravens-Bengals by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 20-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1:

0: Completed passes by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the second half (that’s a good thing).

11: Penalties on the Ravens for 85 yards, including two holding calls on new center Ryan Jensen and another against him that was declined.

35: Age of Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who played like he was 25 with five solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

40: Combined carries by Ravens running backs Terrance West (19) and Buck Allen (21). They rushed for 151 yards.

2009: The last time the Ravens’ defense had a shutout. It was Nov.16, 2009, to be exact, when they blanked the Browns, 16-0.