Ravens RB Buck Allen on Sunday’s performance: ‘I know what I’m capable of doing’

Buck Allen’s team-high 70-yard effort on 13 carries in the Ravens’ 27-10 victory at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday might have been surprising to some observers. But the running back hardly blinked an eye when asked Tuesday about perhaps his most productive showing in the past nine games.

“I felt great,” Allen said matter-of-factly. “My biggest thing is, you’ve got to be ready. So I’ve got to get ready. My [running backs] coach, Thomas [Hammock], he just preaches being ready, that I’m a play away. So I’m ready whenever. I’m confident in myself and I always believe in myself, and I know what I’m capable of doing.”

Allen’s 70-yard showing was his third-best total of the season and equaled his output from the team’s previous four games. The 13 attempts matched the number of carries he had in his previous two games and were his most since a 17-touch outing Oct. 26 against the Miami Dolphins.

Allen’s effectiveness was especially timely as starter Alex Collins was limited to 19 yards on 12 attempts by the Browns defense. Coach John Harbaugh praised Allen as an “all-around consistent player” who also contributes on special teams.

“Runs the balls, pass protection, catches the ball out of the backfield, always knows what to do,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Special teams, he’s on the punt team. He’s on the kickoff team. He’s on the punt-return team. He’s on the kickoff-return team. Four-phase guy on special teams, always gets the job done. He’s really progressed into what we all hoped he was going to be when we drafted him. With him, too, it’s not over yet. He continues to improve. I think his best football is still in front of him.”

Allen ranks second on the team only to Collins in attempts (140), yards (517) and rushing touchdowns (four), but has watched Danny Woodhead cut into his playing time. Still, Allen said he can only concern himself with the chances he gets when his number is called by the coaches.

“I know that it’s in me when I get the opportunity,” he said. “I want to showcase what I can do. Coach Harbaugh knows what I can do. It’s just about getting the opportunity to do it.”

