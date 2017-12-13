Ravens favored by a touchdown in must-win game vs. Browns

The Ravens are favored by seven points ahead of their important road game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to Las Vegas betting lines.

The Browns are winless in 13 games this season, including a 24-10 loss in Baltimore in Week 2. In Cleveland last year, the Ravens had to rally from a 20-point first-quarter deficit for a 25-20 win.

The playoff-chasing Ravens (7-6), who last lost to their AFC North foes in 2015, have won 17 of the past 19 meetings. But big spreads don’t suit them well. According to CBS Sports, the Ravens are just 4-11 against the spread in their past 15 games in which they were favored by five or more points.

Cleveland doesn’t inspire much betting confidence, either. The Browns are 1-8 against the spread in their past nine home games against the Ravens, according to OddsShark.

The over-under for the game is 40 points.

