Ravens are early 7.5-point favorites over Browns in Week 2 home opener

After a stifling performance in their season opener, the Ravens are early 7½-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns ahead of their home opener Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

That comfortable spread, bolstered by the Ravens’ 20-0 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, actually started as high as 9½ at some sportsbooks.

The Browns unsurprisingly fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener, but they covered the 8½-point spread at home with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer under center in the 21-18 loss.

The Ravens have won 16 of their past 18 meetings with their AFC North foe, but they haven’t all been cakewalks. Five of the past seven matchups, including Cleveland’s two wins, have been decided by six points or fewer.

The early over-under for the game is 41 points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer