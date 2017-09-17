Instant analysis of the Ravens' 24-10 win over the Browns

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: It wasn't really a dominant defensive performance. The Ravens gave up ground and had some blown coverages. However, the Ravens made all the plays when they needed them. With 10 forced turnovers, they are now only four shy of tying how many they forced all last year. Joe Flacco was really sharp and the Ravens' stable of backs ran hard and well minus the Alex Collins fumble. Injuries, though, to Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams have to be a major concern.

Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens are undefeated after two games, but they had a lot of miscues on offense and defense. More importantly, they lost guard Marshal Yanda for the season with an ankle injury. They might not recover from that one.

Edward Lee, reporter: For a moment there, the Cleveland Browns appeared ready to make things a little interesting. Then they went back to being the Browns. The Ravens continued their history of harassing opposing rookie quarterbacks into submission at M&T Bank Stadium and matched five takeaways from last Sunday with five more. The offense is doing enough to win, but will not be truly tested until the Pittsburgh Steelers visit on Oct. 1.

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens are creating turnovers at a remarkable rate, and the timing of their interceptions obscured an inconsistent overall effort by the defense, which allowed too many 20-plus-yard plays. They probably won’t get away with that formula against better opponents. On offense, Joe Flacco played a much sharper game than he did in Week 1, especially in the first half, when the Ravens built a 21-7 lead. The worst news came in the form of injuries to Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams, the two most important interior linemen on the team. The Ravens can ill afford to play without either for a significant stretch.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Well, it looks like Joe Flacco's back is no longer an issue. He looked comfortable and ran the balanced Ravens offense efficiently and effectively on the way to another double-digit victory. Tight end Ben Watson had a big day and running back Buck Allen showed the versatility the team is looking for, running hard and catching a touchdown pass in one of his best performances as a Raven. In terms of yardage and points allowed, this was not as dominating a defensive performance as the Ravens delivered against the Bengals, but when you get five turnovers for the second straight game, it didn't have to be. The secondary seemed to be in the right place at the right time to many times when the Browns were threatening to stay in the game.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Someday the Cleveland Browns will be good. That day wasn’t Sunday. The Ravens got the best of a rookie quarterback and still won by just 14 points. With five turnovers you would expect a bigger margin of victory, but the Ravens still have some issues on offense. They were better this week, but the injuries to Marshal Yanda (ankle) and Brandon Williams (foot) have to be worrisome.