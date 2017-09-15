Three Ravens are ruled out for Browns' game; Michael Campanaro, Tim Williams are both questionable

The Ravens will be without three players for Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns and another two are questionable to play.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (knee/ankle) and defensive backs Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and Sheldon Price (concussion) have all been ruled out after not practicing all week.

Wide receiver/punt return Michael Campanaro (ankle) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (illness) are questionable for the game. Both were limited participants in Friday’s practice.

If Williams is unable to play — he wasn’t able to practice Thursday but he did join today’s workout after the media viewing period — the Ravens would be down to just three healthy outside linebackers: Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser.

With Hill and Price both down, they also only have three healthy outside cornerbacks.

The Ravens do have the option of promoting outside linebacker Boseko Lokombo or cornerbacks Reggie Porter or Tony McRae from their practice squad.

