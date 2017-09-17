Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Ravens-Browns by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week. 2:

5: Turnovers created by the Ravens’ defense in each of the first two wins. Terrell Suggs has at least one sack and one forced fumble in each game.

8: Consecutive games, dating to last season, that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception.

16: Completions by Flacco at halftime on 21 attempts, bypassing his completed passes (10) for the game in last week’s win over the Bengals.

58: Yards of missed field goal by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who missed only once (38-of-39) all of last season.

136: Yards rushing by the Ravens on 32 carries. Not quite last week’s totals, but solid against a very good rushing defense.

