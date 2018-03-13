Ravens expected to sign speedy WR John Brown when market opens Wednesday; Nelson also an option

For much of Tuesday, the top available receivers kept flying off the board after deciding where they wanted to play in the 2018 season and the Ravens remained on the sideline.

However, that changed later in the day when the team agreed to the framework of a deal with former Arizona Cardinals speedster John Brown, according to sources. Deals cannot be finalized until after 4 p.m. Wednesday, but Brown is in position to be the Ravens’ first receiver addition in an offseason during which the team will likely have a makeover at the position.

Brown, 27, will sign a one-year deal worth $5 million with an additional $1.5 million available in incentives, according to SiriusXM host Adam Caplan.

Given the size of the contracts that several other free-agent receivers reportedly agreed to Tuesday, the deal for Brown is low-risk, high-reward. Brown is just two years removed from a 65-catch, 1,003-yard and seven-touchdown season for Arizona in 2015, and he’s been a dangerous deep threat when healthy.

However, his production has dipped in the two seasons since, and he’s struggled to stay on the field. He was diagnosed with the sickle cell trait during the 2016 season and then Cardinals coach Bruce Arians suggested that the condition led to Brown dealing with persistent hamstring injuries.

Brown, a third-round pick out of Pittsburg State in 2014, also missed six games with a toe injury last year. He finished the 2017 season with just 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdown catches in 10 games.

For his career, he’s made 173 catches for 2,515 yards and 17 touchdown receptions and averaged 14.5 yards per catch.

Even with Brown’s expected addition, the Ravens likely aren’t done at receiver. They are expected to pursue former Green Bay Packers standout Jordy Nelson, who was released Tuesday. The Ravens also could look to reunite with free agent Mike Wallace.

