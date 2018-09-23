Instant analysis of the Ravens' 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens got off to a very scary start in a game they needed to win to join the Bengals in a tie for first place in the AFC North, but Joe Flacco and the offense steadied itself and reclaimed control of the game after the Broncos scored two early touchdowns. It was all Baltimore after that in a game that featured two touchdowns by Buck Allen and a 25-for-40 performance by Joe Flacco for 277 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. Now, it's on to Pittsburgh with some much-needed momentum.

Childs Walker, reporter: Between an early blocked punt that set up a Denver touchdown and a blocked field goal later in the first half, the Ravens had several unusual plays go against them. But to their credit, they outplayed a talented Broncos defense head to head. They used Alex Collins enough to make Denver respect the run and then picked the Broncos apart with quick throws. Their game plan neutralized Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller and made every receiver on the field into a threat. Quarterback Joe Flacco held up his end with a variety of sharp throws. On defense, the Ravens gave Broncos quarterback Case Keenum an uncomfortable afternoon, with Za’Darius Smith delivering one of the best pass-rushing performances of his career and Terrell Suggs raising his game in the fourth quarter. Rookie linebacker Kenny Young played a spirited game filling in for the injured C.J. Mosley and seems on track to remain a starter after Mosley returns. This was a game the Ravens had to bank with four of the next five on the road, and they handled their business despite some real obstacles.

The Ravens play the Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

Edward Lee, reporter: Sunday's win was neither easy nor pretty, but the Ravens accomplished what needed to get done in rebounding from that loss to the Bengals and getting to 2-1. The defense still looked lost at times without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and gave up some yards in the run game without defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Quarterback Joe Flacco looked much more comfortable at home than he did in Cincinnati. The team will try to build on that confidence next Sunday night at the Pittsburgh Steelers.