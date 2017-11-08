‘It’s hard to stay patient,’ Ravens WR Perriman acknowledges; he's trying to, though

As frustrated as a certain segment of the Ravens fan base is with Breshad Perriman, the wide receiver is battling his own emotions over his ineffectiveness this season.

“I’m just trying to stay patient,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “At the same time, it’s hard to stay patient, but I know it’s going to come, and when it does come, it’s going to keep going up.”

Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans seemed to add to the consternation surrounding Perriman. His failure to jump and grab a deep throw by quarterback Joe Flacco led to an interception, and a dropped pass resulted in the team’s being forced to punt.

Seven teammates have more catches than Perriman’s seven and eight have more yards than his 54. But wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said he continues to have faith in the organization’s first-round pick of the 2015 NFL draft.

“Consistency is the key,” Engram said. “Now what does he have to do to be more consistent? Keep working, keep practicing. I thought last week he had his best week of practice. He made a few catches in the game, but there are a few that you would like to have. If he continues that work ethic in practice, it will carry over to the game, and he has to believe that.”

Players have been released over nonproductive appearances, and Perriman seemed to acknowledge that he is beginning to feel the heat to make more plays.

“Of course, there’s a little bit of pressure, but you can’t really buy into the pressure,” he said. “I kind of put pressure on myself as well, but at the same time, I’ve got to look past that. It’s not really all about me.”

Engram agreed that players battle confidence problems, but he emphasized that teammates such as Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin will assist Perriman as much as they can.

“We are going to keep him up,” Engram said. “He is a part of our crew. He is a part of this team, and we believe and we know he can go out there and make those plays. We just have to keep him up and he has to make a few of those plays to get rolling.”

