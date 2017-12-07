Ravens WR Perriman frustrated by being healthy scratch for second time in three games

Breshad Perriman does not seem like the type of person to grumble or pout about being a healthy scratch for the second time in the Ravens’ past three games. But that does not mean that the third-year pro is nonchalant about being left off the game day roster.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” the wide receiver said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’m a competitor, and I want to be out there making plays. So every second you’re not out there is frustrating. But once again, I can’t control that. I don’t make those decisions. I can only control what I can control.”

Perriman has not helped himself with his play on the field. The first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft ranks 11th on the team in both catches (seven) and yards (54). In his past four appearances, Perriman has caught three balls for 28 yards.

After being deactivated before the team’s 23-0 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 19, Perriman played in a 23-16 win against the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 but did not make a reception on two targets. He was then left on the sideline for Sunday’s 44-20 dismantling of the Detroit Lions.

Perriman, 24, said he refuses to let any frustration percolate and bubble to the surface.

“You’ve just got to beat it mentally,” he said. “If you let it defeat you, then it’s going to be over. So I’ve just got to stay positive and work on everything that I can work on knowing that I don’t make those decisions. So you’ve just got to control what you can do and work hard every time you’re out there.”

Perriman’s status for Sunday night’s game at the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers is uncertain. The wideout said he has not been told what he has to demonstrate in practice to persuade the coaches to play him in games, but he said it’s not rocket science.

“I’m just working on being a complete player,” he said. “I’m still working every day to perfect my craft and be the best that I can be and be as consistent as I can be. That’s all I can do.”

