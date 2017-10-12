Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to practice on Thursday

A day after sitting out, Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman practiced Thursday.

Perriman, who has yet to miss a game this season, had been described as dealing with a knee issue. His return suggests he will be able to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team practiced without five players for the second consecutive day. They were defensive tackles Brandon Williams (left foot) and Carl Davis (hamstring), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), and running back Terrance West (left calf).

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Many NFL players protested by kneeling or locking arms during the anthem. (Oct. 9, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Many NFL players protested by kneeling or locking arms during the anthem. (Oct. 9, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

Rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams, who was limited Wednesday by a thigh injury, was absent from the portion of Thursday’s session open to the media.

Three players who participated on a limited basis Wednesday were present. They were defensive backs Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh) and rookie Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder).

Tight end Maxx Williams, who has sat out the past three games because of a left foot injury, was active after practicing fully Wednesday.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun