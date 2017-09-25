Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has Lisfranc injury in foot, will require surgery

Ravens starting defensive end Brent Urban suffered a Lisfranc injury Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a “long-term issue” that will require surgery on his foot, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh did not say whether Urban, who hurt his foot in the second quarter, will be placed on injured reserve or when he expects him to return. A recent University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine study found that the median time for NFL players to return from a Lisfranc injury was 11.1 months.

Of Urban’s four seasons in the NFL, three have been interrupted by a significant injury. He tore his ACL in training camp as a rookie and tore his biceps almost a year later, delaying his NFL debut until late in the 2015 season. He appeared in all 16 games last season and had three tackles through three games this year.

Harbaugh said backups Bronson Kaufusi and rookie Chris Wormley, both third-round draft picks over the past two years, are “ready to go.” They were inactive in Sunday’s loss.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them play,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got some depth there. That’s the good news about that particular situation. We have a lot of depth on our defensive line, and we’ve been saying that all along. Those guys, it’s their turn to step up. We’ve had a lot of practice this year of guys stepping up, so we’re getting good at it now.”

