Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams present, but not doing much at Thursday’s practice

For the second day in a row, starting nose tackle Brandon Williams was at Ravens practice. But for the second day in a row, he was not participating.

Williams, who missed Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of a foot injury suffered the week before, stretched, but did little else during the portion of practice open to the media Thursday afternoon.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens players Joe Flacco, Eric Weddle and Ben Watson talked about the players meeting about the anthem and their decision to be unified. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens players Joe Flacco, Eric Weddle and Ben Watson talked about the players meeting about the anthem and their decision to be unified. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "This game is huge, we get a 'W' here we could be number one in the division," said Ravens safety Tony Jefferson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "This game is huge, we get a 'W' here we could be number one in the division," said Ravens safety Tony Jefferson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

It remains to be seen whether Williams will take part in any portion of Thursday’s practice when the team puts out its second injury report of the week prior to Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore at 1 p.m.

Tight ends Benjamin Watson (left calf) and Maxx Williams (left ankle) and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) were absent from practice. None of the three participated in Wednesday’s session.

